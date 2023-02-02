MTN Leads in Inward Porting as 30,491 Subscribers Ported to Other Networks in 2022

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that 30,491 subscribers ported their mobile lines from one network to another, in search of better service quality within a space of one year.

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the website of NCC, from January 2022 to December 2022, 30,491 subscribers ported their GSM lines from the network of their original service provider, to the network of other service providers, with MTN leading in the number of subscribers for inward porting.

In telecom parlance, inward porting, also known as incoming porting is the number of subscribers that ported from another service provider’s network into a service provider’s own network.

From the statistics, MTN, which has 40.06 per cent market share, recorded 20,123 subscribers that ported from other networks into its network from January 2022 to December 2022, which is the highest inward porting followed by Airtel, with a market share of 27.03 per cent, which had 5,030 inward porting. Globacom, the second largest operator after MTN, with a market share of 27.13 per cent, recorded 3,478 subscribers that ported into its network within the same period, followed by 9mobile, with a market share of 6.78 per cent, which recorded 1,860 inward porting within the same period.

A breakdown of the porting figures showed that in January 2022, MTN gained 2,482 subscribers that ported from other networks to its network. In February 2022, MTN also gained 943 subscribers, and in March, it recorded 1,452 inward porting. In April, May and June, MTN recorded 847; 1,731 and 2,047 inward porting respectively. In July, August and September, MTN recorded 1,547; 1,617 and 2.040 inward porting respectively. In October, November and December, MTN recorded 1,925; 1,680 and 1,812 inward porting respectively, bringing its total to 20,123 inward porting in the year 2022.

In January 2022, Airtel gained 398 subscribers that ported from other networks to its own network. In February 2022, Airtel also gained 371 subscribers and in March, it recorded 306 inward porting. In April, May and June, Airtel recorded 267; 1,483 and 356 inward porting respectively. In July, August and September, Airtel recorded 437, 387 and 285 inward porting respectively. In October, November and December, Airtel recorded 347, 239 and 154 inward porting respectively.

In January 2022, Globacom recorded zero number of porting subscribers. In February 2022, Globacom gained 35 subscribers that ported from other networks to its own network. In March, it recorded 345 inward porting. In April, May and June, Globacom recorded 112, 151 and 208 inward porting respectively. In July, August and September, Globacom recorded 531, 279 and 442 inward porting respectively. In October, November and December, Globacom recorded 363, 263 and 749 respectively.

In January 2022, 9mobile gained 114 subscribers that ported from other networks to its own network. In February 2022, 9mobile also gained 116 subscribers and in March, it recorded 115 inward porting. In April, May and June, 9mobile recorded 131, 314 and 324 inward porting respectively. In July, August and September, 9mobile recorded 87, 106 and 167 inward porting respectively. In October, November and December, 9mobile recorded 155, 117 and 114 inward porting respectively.

Commenting on the porting spree, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY that subscribers were at liberty to port their mobile lines from one network to another, especially when they are not satisfied with the service delivery of their initial service provider. According to him, the NCC created the porting platform for subscribers to make their choice of preferred network, by moving from one network to another at will, while retaining their original mobile number.

According to NCC, a subscriber who is dissatisfied with the services of his or her original service provider has the liberty to port to another network, while still retaining the original number. NCC however warned that a subscriber must remain on a particular network for at least 90 days after the initial porting, before such subscriber is allowed to return to its original network or port again to another network of choice.