Atiku Takes Rescue Message to Sokoto, Promises to End Insecurity

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The presidential candidate of People Democratic party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said if voted in as a president he would end insecurity bedeviling Sokoto state.

Abubakar stated this on Tuesday at Giginya Stadium, venue of PDP presidential campaign .

Addressing the mammoth crowd (See Video), the former Vice President reiterated that the country was at crossroads and needs an experienced person to fix it.

He further disclosed that he would open Nigerian border with Niger Republic to boost inter country trade.

He noted that key focus of his manifesto include youth, women empowerment, boosting agricultural production, economic development, education and others, adding these will restore Nigeria’ to its lost glory.

“I would like all of you present here to come out enmasse to vote for all PDP candidates in Sokoto State. I’m not expecting less than 1.5million votes from Sokoto”, he stated.

Earlier, the chairman of the PDP campaign council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State Emmanuel Udom urged the people of Sokoto to vote out APC for inflicting pain on them.

Udom added that Nigeria’ has never had it bad like this saying APC is a curse to the nation.

“We have never had it as bad as this, look at the price of commodities ranging from foodstuff, vehicle, motorcycles , everything have gone up is it the party you will allow to rule us again he stated.

On his part, the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, enjoined the people of the state to vote PDP for prosperity and economic recovery.

Tambuwal explained that Nigeria’ situation currently needs a man who is experienced, mentally and physically fit to fix it.

He maintained that Nigerians had seen the difference between darkness and light hence the need for them to choose wisely.

Tambuwal boasted that PDP will win all the electoral contests in the state in the forthcoming elections.

The PDP national chairman Sen Iyorchia Ayu who presented umbrella to Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo, who recently defected to PDP, implored the people of the state to massively vote for PDP.

The highlight of the event is the commissioning of Dindima flyover constructed by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the inspection of nearly completed flyover at Bauchi road, Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital and Government Girls Science Secondary School, Kasarawa.