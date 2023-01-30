Insecurity: FG Has Failed in Its Core Mandate, Says Chidoka

Former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, yesterday berated the federal government over the nation’s security challenges, saying it has failed in its core mandate.

Chidoka stated this during an interview on Roadmap 2023, a Channels Television’s programme that highlights preparations for the general elections.

Chidoka, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the current security situation showed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed in securing lives and properties since taking over the helm of affairs in the country.

Noting that most security agencies are squarely within federal control, Chidoka stated that the buck can’t be passed.

He said:“The federal government controls the army, police, the State Security department, they control the prisons. The federal government has failed in the discharge in the single responsibility that the Constitution of Nigeria gave to the Federal Government. We are going to devolve powers to the state governments to play the role of security officers of their states in reality.”

According to him, Nigeria is under policed with training of security operatives poor in tackling the myriads of security threats in the

country.

He therefore, called for a strategy in the recruitment and training of security personnel, especially police officers.

The PDP chieftain also wants the issue of welfare for security personnel addresses, especially those that lose their lives in active service.

In backing community policing, Chidoka called for a synergy between the local authorities and the federal government in tackling criminal activities in their units.

He stressed that that if the PDP wins the February 25 presidential elections, a wholesome revamp of the sector will be top priority.

“If you take a look at the manner the APC government has managed our national diversity, it leaves a lot to be desired.

“The appointment of security chiefs in the whole of organisations that we have today, all the key heads of those parastatals are from one part of the country.

“We need to look at that again. We need to look around the manner of the issues that are concerning Nigerians. Managing our diversity would mean that a Federal Government will be responsive to the needs of Nigerians,” he added.