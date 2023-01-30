Classera Raises $40m Funding, Set to Deepen Footprints across Africa

Emma Okonji

Classera, a global EduTech learning management platform focused on emerging markets, has successfully raised $40 million in a Series ‘A’ round, the largest in EdTech globally for a company with no prior funding.

The impressive Series ‘A’ round, which represents the largest funding round ever in Edtech in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and most of Africa, is expected to advance Classera’s Learning Super Platform (LSP), affirm its position of leadership in e-learning and EdTech, in addition to further deepening its global expansion into new markets, especially in Africa.

The round was led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned Sanabil Investments, a Saudi- based investment giant, accompanied by Global Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, 500 Global, Sukna Venture, and Seedra Ventures.

Also involved in the round were other investors from Silicon Valley, emerging markets, and global family offices. The investment will see Classera accelerate on its global trajectory and target more growth in MENA, the rest of Africa, and to fast-track its expansion, especially into Asia Pacific (APAC) and elsewhere. These strategic expansionary plans will be driven by direct sales of its cutting-edge learning solutions, through channel partners, and via acquisitions.

Similarly, proceeds of the investment will also help Classera – via its specialised platform for corporate e-training – LeadXera – to expand faster into that huge sector – which is one of the primary targets of the investment.

Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Chimere, said: ‘‘We are delighted to be associated with Classera, particularly in the light of this landmark fund raise and in view of the massive potential in boosting e-learning for a variety of key users across Nigeria and Ghana. Leveraging our army of resellers in these markets, we are confident that this strategic partnership will go a long way in expanding access to the suite of cutting-edge solutions from Classera for millions of new users.’’