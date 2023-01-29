Why Ikpeazu Didn’t Attend Enugu Campaign Rally, Abia PDP Clarifies

The Campaign Council of Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State yesterday said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did not attend the Enugu campaign rally.

The council further disclosed that Ikpeazu and other government functionaries did not attend the campaign rally due to the death of the state’s governorship candidate, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie.

He made the clarification in a statement the Director of Strategic Engagement, Abia PDP Campaign Council, Chief John Okiyi Kalu issued yesterday.

The statement said: “As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday.”

The statement said the governor “is still a principled member of G-5 even though he did not attend. Take note that the Enugu event qualifies as a “campaign activity” but Ikpeazu is still a principled member of the G5 and a leader in the PDP.

“He will continue to attend programs, within and outside the state, that are not campaign related. Ikpeazu in particular, every well-meaning member of our political family and indeed Abians in general are not in any mood for any political gathering at this point in time.”

However, according to the statement, the governor and government officials are free to attend other events that are not campaign related.