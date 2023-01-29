Niger Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Seven Victims

Dipo Laleye in Minna





The Niger State Police Command yesterday said two suspected kidnappers were arrested in Gurara Local Government Area (LGA), rescuing seven victims, including six male and one female.

This was contained in a statement the spokesman of the command, Mr. Wasiu Abiodun issued yesterday, detailing the operation that led to their arrest.

Abiodun, a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said the arrest was made around 10:30 am on Friday, based on intelligence received that two male adults were sighted lurking around Lambata-Bonu road, Gurara LGA.

He added that police tactical teams were mobilised to the area in collaboration with local vigilante members.

Abiodun acknowledged that the tactical teams had a gun battle with the suspected abductors in the forest.

In the process, according to him, the hoodlums escaped from the hideout and abandoned seven victims; six males and one female at the scene.” Abiodun added that the victims were rescued unhurt, taken to the Federal Medical Centre for medical attention and reunited with their families.

He disclosed that the suspects, aged 18 and 21, confessed to being members of the kidnapping syndicate terrorising Gwagwalada, FCT Abuja, Lambata and Kafin-Koro areas, respectively.

“Three handsets were recovered from the suspects and a sum of N2.1 million collected as ransom negotiated to release two victims earlier abducted at Gwagwalada.

“They confessed further that kidnapped victims were kept at Gwalo forest. The DPO further mobilized and combed the Gwalo forest in between Lambata and Kafin-Koro areas.”

The command also stated that last Saturday it arrested a suspected kidnapper with one locally fabricated gun and a cutlass

Abiodun said the police received information around 1 am that a strange gunshot was heard around Tuntiko village, Mokwa LGA and a patrol team attached to Mokwa Division as well as local vigilante members were drafted to the area.

Combing the nearby forest around the village, the suspect was arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed that he conspired with two others at large to kidnap a person in the village.

“All suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution, as soon as investigations are concluded, as effort is ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicates.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Mr. Ogundele J. Ayodeji, wishes to reassure members of the public and Nigerlites that the Command will continue to live up to its statutory responsibilities of ensuring a secured environment, with the cooperation of people and provision of adequate information to the Police,” the statement read in part.