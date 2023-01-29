  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

LaLiga: Pedri Scores Winner as Barca Extend Lead to Six Points

Sport | 39 mins ago

Pedri came off the bench to score the winner as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points with a slender win over Girona.

The 20-year-old, who was playing his 100th game in all competitions for Barcelona, tapped home from four yards after Jordi Alba’s cross was fumbled by Fulham loanee Paulo Gazzaniga.

The win extends Barcelona’s unbeaten run to nine league games.

They have 47 points with Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, on 41 points.

Real Madrid host third-placed Real Sociedad tonight.

Girona, who only had two shots on target late in normal time, are 12th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.