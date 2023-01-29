LaLiga: Pedri Scores Winner as Barca Extend Lead to Six Points

Pedri came off the bench to score the winner as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points with a slender win over Girona.

The 20-year-old, who was playing his 100th game in all competitions for Barcelona, tapped home from four yards after Jordi Alba’s cross was fumbled by Fulham loanee Paulo Gazzaniga.

The win extends Barcelona’s unbeaten run to nine league games.

They have 47 points with Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, on 41 points.

Real Madrid host third-placed Real Sociedad tonight.

Girona, who only had two shots on target late in normal time, are 12th, four points clear of the relegation zone.