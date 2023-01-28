Napoli Legend, Careca Admits It’ll be Hard to Keep Osimhen at Maradona Stadium

Brazilian Legend, Antonio Careca, has claimed that extending Victor Osimhen’s spell at the Diego Maradona in the forthcoming transfer window will be tough for Napoli.

The 62-year-old feels that after winning the Serie A title, the Super Eagles’ talisman would be more sought after by European teams.

In only 15 domestic league games for the Parthenopeans this season, the Nigerian forward has scored 13 goals and provided three assists, including a hat-trick against Sassuolo and a brace against Juventus.

However, his stellar performance for Luciano Spalletti’s side has piqued the eye of numerous teams, including three English Premier League clubs, who will have to compete for his signing.

The São Paulo native disclosed to Channel 8’s microphones during the “Legends” broadcast that the Gli Azzurri have all it takes to win the league this season, from goaltender to attack.

“Napoli is ready to win. It is clear that there are still many games to go, however, it has everything to succeed: a great goalkeeper, a great defense, a midfield that works very well and a very strong attack.” he said, as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

Napoli has recently slapped a record deal on Osimhen, which force most clubs to throw their weighty cheques on the table. The ex-Santos FC player, however, believes that come what may, he doesn’t see the €70.00m rated attacker extending his stay in Napoli.

“Osimhen away at the end of the season? If he wins the Scudetto he will be more valuable than he is now. It will be difficult to keep him, there is no telling what the president will want to do next year. I hope he can stay, but I see it as difficult.”

Osimhen will however be looking forward to extending his impressive run when Spalletti’s men host AS Roma in the city of Naples.

