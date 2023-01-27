Uncover Launches in Nigeria with Beauty Brunch

Mary Nnah

Uncover celebrated its official brand launch in Nigeria with a beauty brunch held at Slice Lagos, Victoria Island. The intimate gathering was attended by Uncover co-founders, beauty enthusiasts and aestheticians alongside notable Nigerian celebrities to celebrate their official launch in Nigeria.

Before it arrived in Nigeria, Uncover successfully launched in Kenya and Uganda, following a strong desire by co-founders, Jade Oyateru, Catherine Lee and Sneha Mehta to create a skincare brand that put African women as a priority, not an afterthought.

Uncover live product experience following a welcome address and brand introduction by Uncover Co-founder/Chief Executive Officer, Sneha Mehta and Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer, Jade Oyateru, merged entertainment with enlightenment through a panel session, live product experience booth, skin trivia, an affirmation exercise and more.

Speaking during the keynote address, Sneha Mehta narrated the journey that had led to the creation of Uncover and its eventual launch in Nigeria.

According to her: “When I think back to where Uncover started as a PowerPoint presentation and a few boxes in a bedroom and look at us today. I feel so proud.”

Hosted by media personality, Mimi Onalaja, the event spotlighted the key messages tied to the Uncover brand, such as positive affirmations, self-care, and wellness.

Guests were welcomed with affirmation cards and encouraged to use the affirming statements throughout the year.

The panel discussion centred around skincare and mental health. Selected panelists for the session consisted of beauty experts and key stakeholders: Hilary Taiwo (certified cosmetics scientist), Ezinne Alfa (Founder/Editor-In-Chief, Beauty In Lagos), Nicole Chikwe (Media personality/Beauty & Wellness Enthusiast), Onyeka Michael Ugwu (Medical Aesthetician/CEO, Hello Perfect Aesthetics) and Jade Oyateru (Co-founder/Chief Operating Officer, Uncover).

The panelist was open with guests about their personal skincare experiences and detailing areas of the beauty industry that positively and negatively impacted the wellness of women. According to to Uncover COO/Co-founder, Jade Oyateru, the Uncover mission is to re-revolutionise women’s self-care in Africa.

“We are starting with skincare but it’s so important that we encourage women to wear their skin proudly and love the skin they are in.”

Uncover has released a total of nine products that are formulated by a board of experts and backed by science. Uncover harnesses advanced, innovative K-Beauty skincare technology with African Botanicals and works closely with their community of 100,000+ women across Africa to test the formulation.

The product range includes Uncover’s a zero white-cast SPF 50+ Sunscreen, Salicylic Acid infused Cleanser, Hydrating Moisturiser, Vitamin C Serum, Sheet Masks and the first ever Pimple Patch made by an African beauty brand. Uncover is now available to shop online at https://uncoverskincare.ng/ and www.skinscienceafrica.com and in Medplus stores.

Uncover is a community-built skincare brand that believes no woman should lose confidence in her skin. The core beliefs of the brand are patience, consistency, and self-love inspired by healthy, effective, nourishing products and lifestyles.