  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

Tribunal Judgement: Osun Speaker Congratulates Oyetola

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, has congratulated the former Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, on his declaration bt the Tribunal as the winner of the July 16, 2022 election.

Owoeye, in a statement by his media Aide, Kunle Alabi, reiterated that the All Progressives Congress is a party loved by the masses, saying the judgement is a testimony to the fact that the APC won the gubernatorial election in the state.

The Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal had declared Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 poll.

The judgment was delivered on Friday by the three-man panel, led by Justice Tertsea Kume.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision declared that INEC did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Speaker said, “I am of the confidence that the truth will always prevail, having been convinced that our party did well for the people of our state that was what prompted me to say it at every given opportunity that Oyetola is coming back.

“They thought they could manipulate the results of the election in their favour, but we thank God that the results of the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System (BVAS) exposed them even before the judgement of today.

“I want to use this occasion to charge our people to understand that the presidential election is very important to us and we want you to begin to mobilize our people to vote massively for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and all other national assembly candidates”, the Speaker said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.