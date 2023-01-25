Foundation Initiates Programmes to Develop Skills of Children in Borno IDPs’ Camps

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Skills of thousands of children in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Borno State are being developed by the T200 Foundation.

The T 200 Foundation, in order to achieve this, organised competitions covering recitation of national anthem, quiz on current affairs to the children in selected IDPs camps in Borno State to ensure they were busy and equally developed their talents.

Speaking while presenting the award to the winners at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) IDP camp in Maiduguri, the Executive Director T200 Foundation, Emmanuel Osadebay disclosed that the aim of the programme was to develop the talent of kids who are displaced as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

He revealed that they were awarded with packaged gifts containing food, cash, drinks, biscuits and chocolates for winning in the memorization of the 26 alphabets, counting from 1-100 and current affairs

He noted that: “Our objective was to work together in providing assistance to those most in need for both food and shelter,” insisting that: “It is high time we saw the talents in these children and stop looking at their problems.”

Osadebay said rather than pitying the children, Nigerians could extend their hands of fellowship to them, either in cash or kind to lift them out of their present predicament.

He said: “Rather than always looking at what they lack, we can make them have a sense of belonging by organising events like this to bring out the best in these lovely children.

“I can tell you that the children are exceptional, and if you get closer to them, you will be amazed at what they can do.”

He disclosed that: “We just distributed food, drinks and other relief materials to over 7, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).Those that benefited include 4,195 children between the ages of 0-5 years and 6-17, 1,555 women and 2,250 men.”

While the women and their husbands were given rice, spaghetti and other food items, he noted that the essence of the competition was to give the children an opportunity to showcase their talents.