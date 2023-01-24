TCN Takes More Delivery of Transformer Accessories in Lagos, Ogun

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that it has received more trucks of transformer accessories in Lagos and Ogun states in its efforts to boost power supply in the country.

The company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, stated that the Alagbon 330/132/33kV transmission substation in Lagos recently received truckloads of 2 x 100/125 MVA of the equipment.

In addition, she noted in a statement in Abuja that the transformers when installed, will increase the capacity of the Alagbon substation to 480MW.

In Ijora, the TCN stated that the 132/33kV transmission substation, also took delivery of trucks containing one 100MVA transformer and accessories at its 132/33kV Ijora transmission substation, Lagos. “The transformer will add 80MW to the capacity of the substation,” it noted.

Also in Ota, the company disclosed that the 132/33kV substation received truckloads of transformer accessories while the 1X100/125 MVA, 132/33kV transformer will however be delivered to Ota transmission substation in Ogun state by this week.

On the other hand, Mbah stressed that the TCN’s Egbin 330/132kV transmission substation took delivery of 330kV and 132kV switch gears and accessories. These equipment, it said, are for the replacement of all obsolete 330kV and 132kV switchgears for efficient operation of the grid.

“All these projects are a part of TCN’s ongoing World Bank funded projects and in line with TCN’s policy on the efficient execution of its grid expansion plan, the projects are being vigorously pursued to ensure their timely execution and completion,” the company noted.