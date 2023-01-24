Labour Charges Govt on Workers’ Welfare, Cost of Governance

Ugo Aliogo

Organised labour has charged state governors to reduce cost of governance, block conduit pipes for corruption, create infrastructure development and improve welfare of workers in 2023.

Specifically, they called on governors that still owe salaries, to add value to the lives of their workers.

Lagos State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Funmi Sessi, who described 2022 as a difficult year for workers, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Sessi, who urged other governors to emulate Sanwo-Olu, said the governor also promised to increase salaries due to the economic downturn and announced a 100 per cent end of year bonus for the yuletide.

She said for other states to make their workers happy too, they should reduce cost of governance and block conduit pipes for corruption.

Ahead of the general elections, she urged workers to support candidates that have workers’ interest at heart.

According to her, candidates that live for humanity that will bring the beauty out of the ashes Nigerians are facing now.

Corroborating Sessi, Lagos State Council Chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Gbenga Ekundayo, hoped for a better administration and people that can take the right decision for the sake of the futuree

Praying that leaders for once live by example, he said the challenges in the nation affect everyone.

“Import dependence has a direct impact on workers. Purchasing power keeps getting eroded with the devaluation and inflation, survival has become even more difficult. Take home that takes workers to the bus stop can even barely take them close to the bus stop now. It’s been challenging, especially with friends and families that have lost their jobs since COVID-19, who are dependent on those that have jobs,” he said.



While commending Sanwo-Olu for improving workers’ welfare, he advised governors that owe workers salaries, saying, “What they are doing is against God’s instructions on taking away food from people’s mouths and not paying workers their wages. We will get to that point where states that are not viable will be under states that are viable.



“Some States are not worthy to be alone and some governors are not worthy to be called governors. How on earth can governors not pay workers who have worked for them and they earn salaries? We will continue to tell them to do what is right. In as much as we continue to appeal, I hope it doesn’t get to a point that the workers in those states will need to take their destiny in their hands and deal decisively the way we do.”



On the removal of fuel subsidy, Ekundayo said: “They need to reduce the cost of governance not to pass the burden on us as workers. We hope for a better tomorrow and we look for a 2023 that will be better with the view that we will fight for our members and improve our lot.”