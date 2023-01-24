Alibaba, Almagthob, Williams Others to Speak At The 4th UR3 Summit in Lagos.

The certified self-reengineering and Communication Coach and Chief Executive Officer of Stephredd Solutions, Stephanie Kadiri, has announced the 2023 edition of her Unveil, Review, Redefine and Relaunch (UR³) Summit billed for January 28 by 9 a.m. at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

She stated in a statement that: “In its fourth edition, the annual one-day resilience summit will explore the theme: ‘Dealing, Healing, and Winning’, providing strategies for preserving psychological, emotional and physical well-being to promote overall work and life effectiveness.

“Career professionals, entrepreneurs, and the general public can register to attend the hybrid event at bit.ly/2023ur3.”

Kadiri noted that this year’s summit would feature an impressive lineup of indigenous and international speakers “who have achieved great success in their respective fields.”

The keynote address will be delivered by the founder and CEO of Alibaba Hicuppuray3rd, Alibaba Akpobome, while other notable speakers will include Maazza Almagthob, an Abu Dhabi-based ICF Certified Coach; Bankole Williams, a Master NLP Practitioner, Management Consultant, and Founder of Live Your Dreams Africa Foundation; Nyaradzo Lisa Musvosvi, Managing Director and Founder of reputable Dubai recruitment firm, LoNMG Executive Search and Consulting LLC; Maje Ayida, Wellness Coach and CEO at Eden Lifestyle; Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Officer at YF Talent Partners; Dr. Kaffy Shafau, Dance and Wellness Coach at Kaffy Kreative Agency;

Rotimi Akinfenwa, Music Producer and CEO, SonG23 Productions; Lara Yeku, Global HR Leader and Design Thinking Expert; and Edidiong Amama Ekwere, Geoscientist and Visual Artist.

According to the Convener of the UR³ summit, StephREDD, Kadiri, “For 2023, sharing actionable tips on how to deal with stress, heal from past hurts and trauma, and be positioned to win in every aspect of life is core to the UR³ mission. We are excited to welcome attendees to this year’s edition and equip them with the tools they need to thrive this year and beyond.”

She disclosed that the increase in cases of mental health challenges and a dip in productivity among Nigerians informed the theme for the 2023 summit.

Kadiri added: “UR³ is poised to provide psychosocial support to members of society and equip them with strategies that enable them to be creative, resilient, and persistent in the face of life’s difficulties.”

Through a powerful keynote chat, panel sessions, and fireside chats, these speakers will take turns to explore various topics around the 2023 theme, including: ‘Being Creative and Progressive Regardless Mindfulness: A Compass for Career, Business & Life Success’; ‘Mind, Body, and Business: The Art of Progressive Reintegration’; ‘Dealing Through Phases of Healing to Thrive; ‘How to Stay Resilient with A Winning Mind and Body’; ‘The Winning Pathways of Art and Sound Therapy’; ‘Finding and Preserving Resilience as a Career Professional, among others.

The UR³ summit will also include entertainment and networking, panel sessions, and free one-on-one coaching/therapy sessions for all participants.