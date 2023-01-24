  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

AIPM: Terra Seasoning Deserves Outstanding Brand Award

Business | 41 mins ago

As seasoning cube brands jostle for relevance with consumers, nothing beats the feeling of being recognized as the Outstanding brand of choice in the seasoning category.

At the heart of the recognition is the superior value of unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour, that Terra Seasoning Cube adds to cooking pots across Nigeria.

Executive Director of Allied Integrated Promotions Management Limited, organizers of the National Quality Awards, Obinna Ndukwe, stated that the practice is to conduct surveys on different product categories in the market and Terra Seasoning Cube stunned us in the way consumers have easily and quickly warmed up to it, he said.

“For us, it was remarkable in the sense that a  product that was barely four years old in the market had performed so creditably in the annals of our yearly surveys. The surveys are conducted using actual product users as respondents

“Consumers told us they liked the fact that Terra Seasoning Cube was readily available, easy to crumble, in addition to its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour. We also learnt that consumers were impressed with the brands variants of chicken, beef, shrimp and Jollof, thus giving them a gamut of options to choose from,” he said.

Ndukwe is convinced that Terra Seasoning Cubes will, in no time, become the country’s seasoning of choice if the makers of the product, TGI Group do not relent in the painstaking attention to quality and standards that has differentiated it as the favourite seasoning of millions of homemakers, chefs, caterers and all those who use it to enhance the taste of their food.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI while expressing his gratitude for the award and recognition stated that it is a testimony to the high quality of products associated with the company, a major factor that has endeared it to the Nigerian consumers. He also noted that the award validates the company’s resolve to ensure that Terra Seasoning Cube continues to be admired for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

“We are truly humbled by this award”, Roy said. “For us at TGI Group, it is a privilege not just to maintain the quality that has made Terra Seasoning Cube the number one choice of consumers in 2022, but to work harder to ensure we maintain the quality and standard that would continually make the brand the first choice of consumers.”

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer – TGI Group, said the award of Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year given to Terra Seasoning Cube would further motivate the organisation to strive for excellence in the foreseeable future.

