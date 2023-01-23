Senate Summons Ibadan Varsity’s VC over Alleged Female Lecturer’s Victimisation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has summoned the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale over alleged conspiracy and victimisation against a senior female lecturer, Dr. Adenike A.O. Ogunshe of the Department of Microbiology.



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure issued the directive at the last sitting of his panel.

Ogunshe, had in a petition to the Senate, claimed that her appointment was terminated by the institution, about seven years ago.



She requested the Senate to compel the university authorities, to obey a court judgment which had directed that she must be reinstated.

The woman claimed that the termination of her appointment had deprived her, the opportunity of becoming the first female professor of microbiology in Nigeria.



She urged the Senate to invite the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of the University for questioning.

Akinyelure read part of her petition which is before the Senate panel at its last sitting on Thursday.

The Chairman said Ogunshe, alleged that there was a grand conspiracy against her.



Akinyelure said, “This woman alleged that there was a grand conspiracy by the university against her person; her career; her existence and human rights due to the controversial appointment of Dr. Onilude as Acting Head of Department between 2005 and 2006.

“She requests that the Senate should look into the matter and among other things, urge the university to stop further victimisation, dehumanisation, physical assault, against her.



“She also urged us to investigate the controversial appointment of Dr. Onilude as Professor in the University of Ibadan, which remains contestable.

“Dr. Adenike A.O. Ogunshe and the authorities of the University of Ibadan were invited to appear before the Committee on 7” December, 2021.

“Dr . Ogunshe appeared and made presentation while a representative of UI, Barr. Adegoke Adekunle told the Committee that he came to request for another date to enable the University to make a presentation.”



Akinyelure lamented that several invitations extended to the authorities of the university to appear before his panel had yielded no positive results.

He said the Senate might take appropriate sanctions against the vice chancellor if he fails to appear in person before the panel this week.

The Senator said, “We are warning the vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan to respect the Nigerian Senate as a critical democratic institution.

“This woman would have been the first professor of Microbiology in the whole of Nigeria but she was denied.



“If the authorities of the University of Ibadan failed to appear before the Senate next (this) week and explain why this woman should not be reinstated, we would recommend sanctions against the institution



“The woman went to court to challenge her termination of appointment and the Court voided the action of the University.

“The authorities did not appeal against the verdict or apply for the stay of execution five months after the verdict was delivered.

“The VC should respect the laws of the land by obeying the judgment of the court and reinstate the woman. Failure to do so would amount to contravening Nigerian constitution.”