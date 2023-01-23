IHRC Nominates NAFDAC Boss for Award for Regulating Drugs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Africa Region of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has nominated the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, for the 2023 IHRC New-Year Honours Award of ‘Africa’s Mother of Pure Food and Drugs.’

It said the award nomination was in recognition of Adeyeye’s efforts at ensuring quality drugs, foods, and other consumables for a healthy Nigerian population.

In a statement in Lagos, yesterday, by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, the IHRC Country Director,

Mr Paul Pever-Gom, was quoted as saying Adeyeye had distinguished herself in such diverse fields with scientific writing, scientific research, research administration and education in the sciences and disease research advocacy.

According to him, the (IHRC) Situation Room in Abuja, on behalf of the IHRC Africa Region HQ in Nairobi announced the IHRC Africa 2023 New Year Honours List.

The award is bestowed on individuals who had made outstanding contributions to the advocacy and support of distributing basic foods and drugs, in addition to production of all those citizens consumed for healthy living.

The parameters involve fields of biomedical and immunologic research, water science research and policy making for a healthy industrial sector.

He further commended the NAFDAC boss, saying at every stage of success or win, she looks for an opportunity to give back to society.

“The DG has ambitious growth plans for the future of NAFDAC, concentrating on further expansion nationally to double the agencys successes across the operations of NAFDAC.

“And the DG is further passionate on endeavours geared towards achieving public safety and raised healthcare standards by stoically enforcing the regulations for food and drugs production, supplies and use,” he said.

Pever-Gom said the IHRC in Nigeria was paying tribute to the great Africans, “and the only Nigerian on the list.”

He said celebrating the Africans named in the New-Year Honours list carried broader significance for the IHRC with regards to the promotion of some high values of the organisation on humanity; tolerance; equality; justice and reconciliation.

All these values, he said, had helped inspired the visions of United Nations.

Pever-Gom said consequently, the IHRC would forward the list to the United Nations Headquarters emphasising the importance to salute and celebrate the Africans.

He said the awardees were shortlisted through guidelines that identified, rewarded and encouraged change makers opening doors and fighting the way in learning.

According to him, each nomination was reviewed against a set of rigorous criteria.

“These are based on the degree of the nominees work as future oriented, innovative, transformative, and sustainable.

Our meticulous judging process aims to ensure that judging is fair, open, unbiased and aligned with our vision and mission.

“We believe that by recognising the most innovative minds in a wide range of scientific research areas and roles of justice and international best practices, we will accelerate adoption of the best ideas and practices,” he said.

Pever-Gom said the recognition and award was a ceremonial activity done annually by the Africa Region HQ of IHRC to capture both the dignity and tremendous personal strength of African heroes and icons.