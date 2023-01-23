Gov Mohammed to Dambam People: Vote for Me, Get Emirate

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has assured the people of Dambam Local Government Area of the state that, if they re-elected him during the March gubernatorial election, he would elevate the Dambam district head status to that of second or first class Emir.

“If you massively vote for me and your aggregate votes surpass that of my Duguri ancestral district in the 11th March governorship election, rest assured that I will create an emirate for you with a second or first class status,” he said.

Mohammed, who spoke yesterday at a rally in Dambam on the second leg of his gubernatorial campaign tour of the Bauchi Central senatorial district, enumerated the enormous democracy dividends his administration had provided to the Dambam people in the last three years.

He, however, observed that the administration did not enjoy federal support such as members of the National Assembly in the APC (Senate/Representatives), saying the achievements would have been unprecedented in the political history of the state.

Mohammed, therefore, implored the people of Dambam to ensure that they voted for the PDP from top to bottom come the general election for economic prosperity, empowerment, and continued provision of basic amenities to the people generally.

Mohammed, who also led his top officials to the commissioning of Dagauda Model Health care in Dambam, said his administration has made a giant stride in improving the healthcare delivery to citizenry, saying hundreds of facilities and general hospitals had been renovated, equipped and upgraded.

The governor also commissioned Haladu Ayuba Model Primary School Dagauda, calling on residents to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the classroom blocks were utilised properly to commemorate his administration’s commitment to upgrading the educational sector.