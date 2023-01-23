Bellingham, Bynoe-Gittens on Target as Dortmund Win Seven-goal Thriller

English teenagers Jude Bellingham and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored for Borussia Dortmund at they returned to action after 72 days to beat Augsburg in a thrilling Bundesliga game.

It was Bellingham’s first game since England’s defeat by France in the World Cupquarter-final on 10 December.

Augsburg came from a goal behind three times before Dortmund clinched it with Giovanni Reyna’s brilliant volley.

Sebastien Haller made his debut after testicular cancer treatment.

Reyna’s winner, with 12 minutes to go, capped a spell of three goals in four minutes which begun when England Under-19 forward Bynoe-Gittens curled in a shot from long range that Bellingham just ducked underneath.

David Colina then reacted quickly to the rebound when Kelvin Yeboah’s shot hit the post to make it 3-3, but within seconds Dortmund were ahead again when Reyna latched onto an assist from Bellingham.

The 19-year-old England international had put Dortmund ahead after 29 minutes with his fourth league goal of the season, before three goals in the first half’s closing stages.

Arne Maier equalised on 40 minutes, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck’s goal saw the hosts retake the lead two minutes later. Augsburg, one place above the relegation zone at kick-off, fought back again when Ermedin Demirovic levelled in stoppage time.

Haller’s appearance as a substitute, replacing striker Youssoufa Moukoko, was his debut for Dortmund. The 28-year-old ex-West Ham forward was diagnosed with cancer shortly after moving from Ajax in July 2022.

Following the three-goal spell that settled the game, Bellingham picked up his fifth booking of the season, meaning that he will miss Dortmund’s meeting with Mainz on 25 January.

The result sees Dortmund move one place up the Bundesliga into sixth place, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.