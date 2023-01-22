  • Sunday, 22nd January, 2023

NNPP Asks Atiku, Tinubu to Withdraw from Presidential Race over Corruption Allegations

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

 Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race over serious allegations of corruption and drug peddling that have made mockery of the 2023 general election.


In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of  NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, the party stated that Nigeria has been brought to ridicule and disrepute before the comity of nations over accusations of high level corruption and drug peddling against Atiku and Tinubu.
He said that he that goes to equity must come with  clean hands.


According to him, the NNPP demands the immediate withdrawal of both presidential candidates to answer to charges preferred against them in court.
According to the NNPP spokesman, “It is moral burden for the two candidates to continue in this race at a time Nigerians are looking for a younger and unblemished crop of leaders.  


“There is no moral justification for Atiku and Tinubu to strive to rule the nation until the court decides their fates one way or the other. National interest supersedes personal interests, aggrandizement and grandstanding in the quest for a better, greater, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation.
“Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians who have numerous cases of corruption, drugs, birth/educational certificates, health and questionable source of wealth. Citizens want men and women of integrity, visionary, purposeful, resourceful, dynamic and transformational leaders to usher them to a new and better Nigeria we all desire and deserve,” he explained.


He explained that the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will give Nigerians a new lease of life after years of wandering in political wilderness from the oppressive APC and PDP regimes.

“Eligible Nigerians should collect their PVCs now and let their voice be heard loud and clear in the forthcoming elections. Your vote is your power to elect credible, resourceful, courageous and progressive leaders that will deliver dividends of democracy to the masses, and not carnage”, he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.