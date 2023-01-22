NNPP Asks Atiku, Tinubu to Withdraw from Presidential Race over Corruption Allegations

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the presidential race over serious allegations of corruption and drug peddling that have made mockery of the 2023 general election.



In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, the party stated that Nigeria has been brought to ridicule and disrepute before the comity of nations over accusations of high level corruption and drug peddling against Atiku and Tinubu.

He said that he that goes to equity must come with clean hands.



According to him, the NNPP demands the immediate withdrawal of both presidential candidates to answer to charges preferred against them in court.

According to the NNPP spokesman, “It is moral burden for the two candidates to continue in this race at a time Nigerians are looking for a younger and unblemished crop of leaders.



“There is no moral justification for Atiku and Tinubu to strive to rule the nation until the court decides their fates one way or the other. National interest supersedes personal interests, aggrandizement and grandstanding in the quest for a better, greater, progressive, equitable and just democratic nation.

“Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians who have numerous cases of corruption, drugs, birth/educational certificates, health and questionable source of wealth. Citizens want men and women of integrity, visionary, purposeful, resourceful, dynamic and transformational leaders to usher them to a new and better Nigeria we all desire and deserve,” he explained.



He explained that the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will give Nigerians a new lease of life after years of wandering in political wilderness from the oppressive APC and PDP regimes.

“Eligible Nigerians should collect their PVCs now and let their voice be heard loud and clear in the forthcoming elections. Your vote is your power to elect credible, resourceful, courageous and progressive leaders that will deliver dividends of democracy to the masses, and not carnage”, he added.