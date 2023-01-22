  • Sunday, 22nd January, 2023

Gunmen Kill Ebubeagu Commander, Two Others in Ebonyi

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

A native of the community, Mrs Grace Nwite, told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday that hoodlums invaded the community and shot sporadically.

“They came into the community and started shooting. I heard that the hoodlums came on a motorcycle,’’ Nwite said.

The hoodlums also killed Mr Charles Nwankwo, Commander of “Ebubeagu’’ (the Southeast security network) in Ogboji Ward, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi in his house.

Ebonyi Commander of “Ebubeagu’’, Mr Friday Ujor, confirmed the killings. “I know about the incident but I have not gotten the full details of the killings,’’ he said.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi, Chris Anyanwu, a Superintendent of Police also confirmed the killing.

“There were shootings, but there is no proof of political motivation as being peddled now. I will get back to you after some clarification on that aspect,’’ Anyanwu told 

