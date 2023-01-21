NSIL to Discuss Security, Corruption, Democracy at 44th Conference

Bennett Oghifo

|Nigeria’s security situation, corruption, international law and democratic governance will be in focus as members of the Nigerian Society of International Law converge on Abuja later this month.

President, Nigeria Society of International Law, Professor Yinka Omorogbe, SAN, in a statement said the 44th Annual Conference of the experts would equally consider issues around self-determination and secession.

Slated for 24th to 25th of this month at the ICPC Auditorium, ICPC National Headquarters, Abuja, Omorogbe said the conference would be tagged ‘Realising the Nigeria of Our Dream in Global Governance: The Challenges of Institutional Corruption, National Insecurity, International Law, and Democratic Governance’.

Expected to also accommodate the award and annual general meeting of the group, she noted that the conference would be declared open by former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs at the United Nations, the current Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and a Patron of the NSIL, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari.

“The conference is expected to bring together International Law experts, political scientists, judges, transnational corporation experts and diplomats among others. Its deliberations will include policy initiatives and recommendations for consideration by the government,” Omorogbe said.