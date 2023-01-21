Commander Brigade of Guards Assures on Security of FCT, Niger, Nasarawa States

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The new Commander of the Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen. Aminu Umar, has assured that apart from the primary task of the protection of the President, his immediate family members and the seat of government in Abuja, the Brigade will also protect Abuja, parts of Niger State and whole of Nasarawa State.

He made the assurance yesterday when he and his predecessor, Maj. Gen. MT Usman met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello.

Brig. Gen. Umar assured that he would maintain the high standards set by his predecessor and also put in his best to ensure the security and safety of the residents of the FCT.

He also called for the continuous support of the FCT Administration, saying, “I will continue to count on the support of the FCT Administration, especially the office of the Minister of the FCT and I want to pledge that I shall put in all I’ve learnt over the years in the service to ensure that we bring the safety we’ve known Abuja for and ensure that the good behaviour of my troops also rubs on the citizenry so that together, we can at the end of the day say we’ve done very well.”

The FCT Minister urged the new Commander to build on the successes of his predecessor.

While congratulating the out-going Guards Brigade Commander on his elevation to the rank of Major General, the minister also thanked him for his contributions in the fight against crime and criminality in the FCT.

He also pledged the support and cooperation of the FCT Administration to the new Brigade Commander.

Speaking earlier, Maj. Gen. MT Usman, who said it was customary for the outgoing Commander to present his successor to the minister, expressed his appreciation to the FCT Administration for all the support the Brigade has enjoyed from the FCTA.

“I’m also here to thank the FCT Minister, the Permanent Secretary and other members of his team for all the support we have received in the Guard Brigade.

“The cooperation, the vehicles, name it, I know the FCT Minister will continue to also improve on what he has done for us. We really appreciate you and may God see you through in all affairs of yours,” he added.

He described the Brigade as a major stakeholder in the task of providing security in the nation’s capital and some adjoining states.