TCN Announces Arrival of Additional Eight Transformers, 20 Truckloads of Accessories

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced the receipt of eight additional new power transformers at the Apapa Port, Lagos, under the company’s Project Management Unit .


The transformers, it said, comprise six 150/187.5MVA and 330/132/33kV power transformers as well as two units of 100/125MVA, 132/33kV power transformers, which are still at the ports while arrangement is being concluded to move the transformers.
A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the  TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the equipment were being prepared for onward movement to Bauchi, Mayo Belwa in Adamawa, Maiduguri, and Yola.


The company added that through the Engineering, Procurement Construction (EPC) contractor (MBH), it will move all the transformers to its substations mentioned above.
“The project is among the World Bank funded project under  the Nigeria Electricity Transmission and Access Project (NETAP). The transformers are part of the ongoing grid expansion projects under TCN’s project management unit,” the statement noted.


Also, the Kumbotso 330/132/33kV transmission substation, Kano yesterday, received another 13 heavy duty  trucks,  loaded with transformer accessories.
The TCN said the number brings to 20 the total number of trucks that have delivered the accessories for  300MVA and 100MVA power transformers that will soon arrive the  Kumbotso transmission substation.


The 300MVA and 100MVA transformer accessories which arrived Wednesday, it said, are also part of the TCN World Bank funded projects.
*As soon as the main transformer arrives, TCN already has in place a contractor that will carryout the installation of the transformers


“The 300MVA is targeted at increasing bulk power to five substations including, TCN’s DanAgundi, Hadejia, Wudil and Azare Substations as well as the Kumbotso substation where it will be installed,” it stated.
According to the organisation, the 100MVA power transformer is targeted at increasing bulk supply to Kano Industrial areas through Kano Distribution Company (Disco).

