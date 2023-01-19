Miss Africa Rallies Devt Partners on Agro-industrialisation Opportunities, Impact 

An official and Head Digital Media, Miss Africa Organisation, Mr Mathias Amgbah, has stressed the need for stakeholders to support diversification of Nigeria’s economy in the area of agro-industrialisation.

Mr. Amgbah who spoke during a press conference in Abuja said the country’s dwindling revenue calls for concerted efforts in a bid to maximise available annual budget allocation especially as it concerns the agricultural sector.

He said, “We have been pushing on different issues that concern Africa just like you heard me talk about migration, climate change – our past themes.

“But now we are on agro-industrialisation. It’s a time our country is trying to divest our revenues especially from the dependency of oil… we have been creating awareness.

“From day one in 2023, we want to start pushing the awareness for government, private sector and even public-private partnerships. There’s need for all to put hands together.

“There are budgets on agro-industrialisation (which we know is capital intensive) from government and international partners annually and so many amount of money, but not much has materialised from all these.

“So, Miss Africa is saying – all stand up and hold those responsible to account. We are a vehicle and ready to work with them. We can’t do it alone, that is why we calling for partnerships for us to achieve this together.”

Also speaking, the current Miss Africa Queen, Precious Okoye said the need for awareness and implementation of agro-industrialisation across Africa cannot be over-emphasised at a time when the economy had been fluctuating.

According to her, establishing public-private joint initiatives for growth and sustainability of economies, would not only increase the countries’ Gross Domestic Product, but tackle the ongoing problem of unemployment.

She said the 6th edition of the Miss Africa Pageant was created to change the narrative to agro-industrialisation for Africa and that she would partner with other African queens to identify and showcase agricultural products that are unique to their countries.

She added that such partnerships would reflect effective growth for wealth creation through the industrialisation of agricultural products in alignment with the sustainable development goals of alleviating poverty and hunger.

The Brand Manager, Miss Africa Organisation, Mr Femi Oyelade, said the pageant had a Pan-African outlook, with focus on building bridges and sharing cultural heritages among countries.

He said awareness was crucial if Nigeria and other African countries would meet the sustainable development goals and industrialisation vision through agricultural development.

Oyelade said all contestants were trained to become change makers, championing cultural exchanges and uniting families for the overall good of the region.