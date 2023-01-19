Kogi PDP Assembly Candidate Pledges to Bring for Dividends of Democracy to Constituents





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The immediate-past state Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State and the candidate for the House of Assembly seat for Ogori/Magongo state constituency, Bode Ogunmola, has vowed to lobby for more dividends of democracy if elected in the forthcoming elections.

Ogunmola, who made this pledge during an interactive session with journalists in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, yesterday, stated that he has been in politics for a while with a lot of pedigree.

The former state Commissioner for Information and Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Development explained that his antecedents, popularity and good rapport with his people at the local level would give him an edge over his opponents during the election.

According to him, “My primary assignment, if given the mandate, is to give qualitative representation which will change the narratives for the constituent,” adding that he would stop at nothing to lobby other members and beg the executive to get what’s due to the people of Ogori/Magongo State constituency.

The former state spokesman of PDP promised to always liaise with community leaders, youths and state executives to curb the incidence of insecurity to ensure constant peace and harmony in every community in his constituency.

Ogunmola pointed out that another top priority if elected as a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly is the

engagement of the youths, which he stressed should be taken out of the street.

He added that this could be done by engaging them in skill acquisition and involvement in agriculture which could lift them out of poverty.

On the recent PDP presidential campaign rally in Kogi State, he said the people are no longer interested in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, noting that with mammoth crowd that attended the rally, there is hope for the PDP to return to Lugard House.