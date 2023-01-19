  • Wednesday, 18th January, 2023

AVEVA Lists Benefits of Digital Transformation for Low Carbon World

Emma Okonji

AVEVA CEO, Peter Herweck, is participating in the ongoing World Economic Forum 2023 (WEF 2023) in Davos, Switzerland to promote a sustainable industrial digital transformation in support of a lower carbon world. 

Herweck, in a statement, said: “AVEVA’s software has played an active role in accelerating the sustainability transition for industrial businesses for many years. At Davos this year, I look forward to meeting with government, business and civic leaders to discuss how global partnerships, including between the public and private sector, and how they can deliver systematic and sustainable use of the world’s resources and achieve a more equitable future for us all.”  

At WEF 2023, with the theme: ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’, Herweck will alongside strategic partner Schneider Electric, discuss the crucial role of digital transformation for the energy transition and shed light on how the industrial metaverse will drive sustainable innovation at scale. He will also take part in meetings organised by the WEF’s First Movers Coalition and the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders as AVEVA is a member of both initiatives.  

According to the WEF’s Global Risks Report in 2022, government and business leaders rank climate action failure as the number-one long-term threat to lives and livelihoods. 

 “Digital transformation has repeatedly proved its role in building resilience and agility for large government organizations and small start-ups alike. But its capabilities go much further. 

 “We are now in the middle of what the United Nations calls a critical decade of action. To achieve a more equitable and net-zero world, we must align our business strategy to the low-carbon transition and accelerate climate action through core business activities,” Herweck further said.  

“Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, data sharing and the industrial metaverse are essential to accelerating the development of climate-positive industries of the future. AVEVA’s solutions, sited at the nexus of the digital and sustainability revolutions, are perfectly poised to deliver the low-emission value chains that are essential to capitalising on the green growth opportunities ahead of us,” Herweck added. 

The WEF annual meeting brings together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world with a view to improving the state of the world. 

