Atiku Condemns Explosion at APC Rally in Port Harcourt

You’re

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the explosion that occurred at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Port Harcourt.

The former vice president in a series of tweets from his verified twitter handle said there should be no place for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in this election.

The presidential candidate said the political parties had committed to that in the peace pact they all signed up to.

Atiku stressed that elections are not a do-or-die affair, but an opportunity to reinforce the belief in democracy through leadership choices via adult suffrage.

He tweeted: “Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book.

“Our worst fears have now manifested with the explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt. It stands condemned. Elections and the choices we make should be about the ballot and not the Bullet.

“On behalf of my team, I stand in solidarity with the APC and the families of the injured. I wish the injured a quick recovery.”

The former vice president called on security agencies to ensure that those behind this dastardly act, including their promoters, are brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to copycats who might be emboldened to thread this same anti-democratic path.

welcome