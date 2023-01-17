  • Tuesday, 17th January, 2023

Several Millions Lost as Fire Razes Building in Kwara

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Property worth several millions of Naira was destroyed on Sunday in Ilorin when fire gutted seven out of 10 rooms of a residential building at Loju Community in Ilorin West Local Government Council of Kwara State.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened on Sunday night after the residents have slept.

It was gathered that, the incident occurred due to power surge that affected one of the rooms and consequently spread to other rooms of the building.

Following the distress call on the incident, the men of the state fire service were said to have moved to the scene of the incident to put out the inferno.

Sources close to the community said that before the men of the fire service could reach the scene, seven out of the 10 rooms have been affected by the inferno.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident and advised the residents of the state to ensure all electrical appliances of their rooms were discounted before leaving for their daily bread.

He said that the development would go a long way of preventing  the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, and also help them to drastically reduce it.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.