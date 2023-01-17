Osinbajo Visits Liberia Today, to  Feature at Young Leaders’ Forum

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja today for Monrovia, Liberian to attend a forum tagged “Conversation with the Vice President and Young People,” being hosted by his Liberian counterpart, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, as part of activities to mark Howard-Taylor’s 60th birthday anniversary.

A press release that was issued by the Media Aide to the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said that Osinbajo would also hold a bilateral meeting with President George Weah of Liberia.

Osinbajo and other leaders from West Africa would also interact with a group of selected 400 emerging leaders “sharing their growth, struggles, attainment, accomplishments and secrets,” according to information from the Office of the Liberian Vice President.

He would be accompanied by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ms. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Ms. Mariam Uwais.