2023: Residents Pledge to Support  Bala Mohammed’s Reelection Bid, as Gov Tours LGAs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the 2023 general elections inches closer, the people of Itas-Gadau and Jama’are Local Government Areas of Bauchi State have vowed to ensure that Governor Bala Mohammed is re-elected to enable him complete the laudable developmental projects he has started.

Alhaji Mukhtar Audu, a grains dealer and Hajiya Maimuna Ayuba of Dogon Daji, said that the entire people of Jama’are are impressed with the performance of Governor Mohammed’s led administration and his style of leadership.

They praised the governor for ensuring equitable distribution of dividends of democracy across the state.

Also speaking, the District Head of Itas Sagir Abdullahi commended the governor for awarding the contract for the construction of Itas-Gadau Road.

Abdullahi noted that the non-motorable nature of the road was one of the major challenges confronting the people of the area.

He prayed for the success of the governor at the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

On his part, the governor who spoke at the palace of the District Head of Itas, Alhaji Sagir Abdullahi, informed his audience that he was at the palace to seek for his fatherly advice and prayers as the country inches closer to the general elections.

The governor said: “We are here today to seek for your advice and prayers as well as all the traditional leaders here because you are the custodian of the people culture and are close to the people of the grassroot.”

Mohammed, who expressed gratitude for the support he has been receiving from the traditional leaders and their subjects, pointed out that so far, his government has been able to fulfill the promises it made to the people during the 2019 electioneering campaigns.

“We have kept our promises to the people so far by executing so many laudable projects and empowerment programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the masses,” the governor said.

Mohammed who promised not to interfere or try to manipulate the electoral process in any way, directed the traditional leaders to give a welcome reception to the opposition parties.

“Don’t dodge them, if any politician come here to seek for your blessings and advice, please receive him because you are a father to all,” he pleaded.

Governor Mohammed who urged the traditional leaders to treat all Politicians equally by according them their royal blessings, said his administration has executed many developmental projects in Itas-Gadau local government area.