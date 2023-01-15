  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Just In: Buhari Arrives National Arcade for Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Nigeria | 53 mins ago

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Arcade, Abuja for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations.

The President, who arrived at about 10.03am was ushered into the Arcade by bagpipers amid military songs.

President Buhari after the national anthem which signalled the commencement of the programme

inspected the parade mounted by military men drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

This year’s Remembrance Day, which is a day set aside annually for the remembrance of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the three Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among other top government officials.

The 2023 Remembrance Day will be the last to be reviewed by President Buhari as Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces before leaving office on May 29, 2023 after an eight-year term in office.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.