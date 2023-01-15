  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

BREAKING Bandits Burn Reverend Father to Death in Niger

Breaking | 22 mins ago
Late Reverend Father Isaac Achi

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Armed bandits have burnt to death the Deanery of the Catholic Church in Kaffinkoro town in the Psikoro local government area of Niger state Reverend Father Isaac Achi.

His assistant in the church Reverend father Collins also sustained gunshot injuries and had been rushed to the hospital.

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen in their numbers stormed the town in the early hours of Sunday shooting sporadically and ransacking homes in the community.

According to sources the bandits rounded up the vicarage and set the place on fire before shooting the assistant of the Reverend father Achi who was trying to escape.

The State Christian Association Of Nigeria Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, confirmed the incident to THISDAY this morning describing the incident as ” unfortunate and Sad”

Opawoye also described the incident as ” a black Sunday” adding that officials of CAN have rushed to the area to get more information.

The deceased is described as the CAN coordinator in Paikoro local government area.

At the time of filing this report the police could not be reached for comment on the incident.

