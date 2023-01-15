2023: Nasarawa First Lady Rallies Women’s Support for Tinubu, Husband 





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



First Lady of Nasarawa State, Silifat Abdullahi Sule, has begun to rally women’s support in the state for the victory of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in next month’s election.



Silifat is equally drumming support of the Nasarawa women to ensure the re-election of her husband, Governor Abdullahi Sule, for another term in office, alongside other APC candidates in the forthcoming general election.



Silifat drummed the support yesterday at the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state during the Nasarawa Northern Senatorial Zone’s APC Women’s Campaign Rally for the re-election of her husband, Abdullahi Sule, as well as the election of other candidates of the party.



According to her, “voting Tinubu, my husband and other APC candidates will enable the women and other Nigerians to enjoy the much-needed dividends of democracy in the country.



Silifat, therefore, assured the womenfolk in the state that with Tinubu as President of Nigeria and Sule re-elected as governor, there would be more empowerment for the women and other citizens.



This was even as the First Lady called on the women and other Nigerians who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to do so to exercise their civic duty during the forthcoming general election.



Earlier, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Alhaji Safiyanu Isa, when welcoming the First Lady, commended Governor Sule for his developmental strides across the state.