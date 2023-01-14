PDP Stakeholders Strategise to Give Atiku Landslide Victory in S’East

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east geopolitical zone are upbeat on the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win in the zone.

The former ruling party used to control most of the states in the South-east but the party is presently in control of two (Abia and Enugu) out of the five states.

But major stakeholders of South-east PDP have started fine-tuning strategies they would deploy to deliver the zone to the presidential flag bearer in the presidential poll scheduled for February 25, 2023

Emerging from a strategic meeting Tuesday night held at the country home of the South-east Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, the stakeholders declared that Atiku would take the South-east with ease.

To make it possible, the stakeholders said that they would leave no stone unturned in mobilising voters in the zone to guarantee a landslide victory for the former vice president, whom they described as a friend of Ndigbo.

They appealed to Ndigbo to give maximum support to PDP candidates in the 2023 general election, saying that under PDP the South-east would be accorded its due recognition in the country.

Senator Orji, had in his remarks to kick-start the meeting, recalled that South-east had always been a bastion of support for the PDP, adding that he was sure that the tradition would be maintained.

According to Orji, who was a two term Abia governor on PDP platform, Atiku has brighter chances in South-east based on his track record, capacity and demonstrable ability to unify the country.

A former Senate President, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, who is the Acting Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), corroborated Senator Orji, saying that Atiku has all it takes to pull Nigeria out of the present socio-economic woes.

While calling for total support of the South-east for the Atiku-Okowa presidential project, Wabara assured Ndigbo that they would benefit immensely by having a stake in the project.

Deputy Governor of Abia and Chairman of Atiku-Okowa PCC in the state, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, said that his team was determined to achieve its goal of ensuring that Abia was fully delivered to Atiku.

Other stakeholders from the zone that spoke at the meeting, including former PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Chief Dan Ulasi, Professor Jude Njoku, all pledged their unbridled support for Atiku.