Osimhen  Helps Napoli Pummel Juve 5-1

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen registered a brace and an assist for Napoli in their 5-1 demolition of Juventus.

Napoli had a tough task in their hands when they took on Juventus in the Serie A yester night. The Partenopeans had a seven-point gap at the summit of the table, and they needed a win to keep their title charge alive. However, Juventus were also looking to keep their eight-game unbeaten streak alive.

The Partenopeans were on a different level straight from the blast of the whistle. They pushed Juventus back from the onset with their dangerous attacking play.

Spalletti’s side needed just 14 minutes to get into the lead, and it was the handiwork of the deadliest duo in the Serie A.

Outstanding Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired a strong shot, which ricocheted off the goalkeeper to Osimhen, who calmly slotted in to make it 1-0.

Napoli got their second in the 39th minute, and it was the duo that combined again – this time Osimhen the orchestrator. The Super Eagles striker played in Kvaratskhelia, who showed great determination to get on the end of his pass and fired a low drive into the bottom corner.

However, Napoli were pegged back just three minutes later after Angel Di Maria scored to make it 2-1.

Nonetheless, the Partenopeans entered the second half with more urgency, and they were hugely rewarded.

Amir Rrahmani scored in the 55th minute to make it 3-1 for the Partenopeans. Then Osimhen scored his brace in the 65th minute off another assist from Kvaratskhelia.

Eljif Elmas put the final nail in Juventus’ coffin in the 72nd minute with a beautiful goal to make it 5-1.

Osimhen was in devastating form against Juventus scoring with two headers.

Despite the threat that he apparently possesses, the defenders in the Italian top-flight have little or no answers to the Nigerian.

There were a few physical battles in the game. Osimhen was a target a few times from the big Juve defenders.

The Nigerian also inadvertently got himself in a spot of bother – first he left a flailing arm on the cheek of Manuel Locatelli which meant the latter required medical attention. He then forcefully nudged Brazilian defender, Sandro to the ground.

The imposing nature of his game is not a bad idea albeit he has to be careful not to overtly do this often.

The win gives Napoli a ten-point lead at the summit of Serie A. It also snaps Juventus’ eight-game unbeaten run. Osimhen now has twelve goals in 14 Serie A games.