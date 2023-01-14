  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

Dabiri-Erewa Hails Akunyili’s Daughter’s  Appointment As Chief Medical Officer in US

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa,   has described the appointment of Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili, daughter of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, as the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Centre, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, in the United States of America, as well-deserved and not surprising.

In a congratulatory statement, Dabiri-Erewa said the appointment of Ijeoma did not come to her as a surprise knowing the kind of training she received from her late mother, a disciplinarian to the core.

 Dabiri-Erewa said Nigeria is proud of Ijeoma for her wonderful feat, which was due to her dedication, resilience and excellence at work.

She implored other Nigerian youths to be inspired by the achievement of Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili, thus bringing a positive image to the country.

Dr. Akunyili, according to a statement released on the official website of the centre, is the first African American medical professional to serve in the role.

Speaking on her appointment, Ijeoma was quoted as saying “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care.

“It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City

Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.”

Dora Akunyili who died in 2014, served as the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC) from 2001 to 2008 and was later appointed Minister of

Information and Communications.

