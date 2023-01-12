How MultiChoice Continues Supporting Big Brother Naija Housemates Years After Making Them Stars

Through the Exclusive Big Brother Naija Club, MutiChoice has continuously supported Big Brother Naija reality television show housemates even after making them most sought after stars, Uzoma Mba reports

Not many things referred to as ‘the gift that keeps giving’ live up to the promise the title entails. However, Big Brother Naija has managed to be that and more in many ways. Not just to the viewers, businesses, media houses, or craftsmen that enjoy benefits from the show, but also to the housemates and alumni.

Many will agree that the biggest winners of the show are the housemates. Whether or not they walk away from their season with the grand prize, the show still finds a way to change their lives. What they do with the gift Big Brother presents them is a different topic entirely. Yet, they enjoy more from MultiChoice than just the two to three months of free publicity they get by being on BBNaija. They get more than the prizes they gather in the house, the fame, or even the endorsements that often follow the most popular housemates. They get support.

Most Big Brother Naija housemates will tell you that they get not just fiscal benefits from the show, but family, and a community that looks out for and takes care of them. MultiChoice Nigeria doesn’t just churn out stars every year, they work to keep them as celebrities. It is often a thing of pride to see them thrive.

But the sceptics may wonder what MultiChoice has done for these housemates besides giving them fame and perhaps stripping them of their privacy. How have they really continued to support housemates post-BBNaija?

It may be too obvious to start with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a former BBNaija star and the six-time host of the show. It may even be too simple to shine the light on Bisola Aiyeola. Many may easily say she did the work by making it top 2, without considering that she now hosts one of Africa Magic’s original shows, ‘Shoot Your Shot’.

Still, MultiChoice helped to sustain the momentum for its season four and five winners by giving Mercy and Laycon their own reality shows. Laycon also signed an endorsement deal with DStv and GOtv, alongside Nengi and Dorathy. Other stars like Maria, Sir Dee, Vandora, Diane Russet, and Joe Abdallah, have also benefited from this support the media company is determined to give former housemates.

Maria Chike Benjamin, a ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, is one of the many housemates who have enjoyed being part of the exclusive BBNaija group. She has appeared in commercials for DStv and played the older ‘Noelle’ in Africa Magic’s recently concluded telenovela, Dilemma. Sir Dee was also on the show that followed the influential Waziri Family, playing an older ‘Tahir Waziri’.

Diane Russet, who is currently producing for MultiChoice Nigeria and moving her Ricordi show to Africa Magic, lauded the company for the opportunities it gave her. She said, “MultiChoice gave me the opportunity to even be seen. It has put me on a platform that has helped me in ways I cannot even put into words. They keep impacting everyone’s life. I’m happy that I get to benefit again.”

Then again, there are those firmly planted behind the scenes, like season four housemate Joe Abdallah, who returned to the BBNaija house as a task producer and the designer of the BBNaija season 5 and 6 space. Or maybe we should shine the light on Vandora, who hosted ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ on Africa Magic Showcase in 2019.

Wherever the light goes, there you’ll find a housemate MultiChoice has continued to support, either publicly or not. Tobi Bakre has hosted several events for the company and appeared on Africa Magic’s original Hustle. Pere Egbi and Venita Akpofure both appeared in ‘Unmarried’ and even became lovers on the show. Frodd also appeared in another Africa Magic series, My Flatmates, the same way that JayPaul did in Tinsel.

Even the most recent set of housemates have begun to enjoy benefits of being part of the MultiChoice ecosystem. In October, Doyin and Adekunle both got to host their first events, courtesy of MultiChoice. Chizzy and Phyna are going on an all-expense-paid trip to Qatar, Modella is billed to appear in a Showmax original and Chizzy featured as a lead in the recent GOtv television commercial for the ongoing world cup.

It’s possible to go on and list each housemate who has continued to benefit from the organization post-show like Elozonam on the Showmax vodcast, but that would take more time than anyone needs to give. As Dr Tejumola succinctly put it while talking about Diane’s Ricordi move to the big screen, “we are very proud of what they are doing, and we will continue to support them.”

MultiChoice is committed to supporting and helping its BBNaija alumni thrive and succeed. With the burden the show’s resultant fame often puts on the housemates to be ‘more’ than others, this support is one they all need. Despite different housemates needing the backing of the broadcasting company to varying degrees, MultiChoice Nigeria has proven they would always help where they can.

That is a decision and promise that is worthy of praise and celebration.

