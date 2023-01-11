Edo APC Presidential Campaign Council Urges Atiku, Obi, Others to Step Down for Tinubu

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Media and Publicity Directorate of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr.Peter Obi, to step down for the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The media and publicity team stated this at an interaction with journalists in Benin City where its Chairman, Mr. John Mayaki, also clarified Tinubu’s comment about “yahoo boys” at the presidential rally in Benin City.

The media interactive session also afforded other leaders of the directorate like Osamede Nath, Ohio Odihiri, Mr. Dan Osa-Ogbegie, Mr. Dennis Eribo and Mr. Augustine Osaghae to bare their minds on the coming election.

They added that the Edo State Government under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole adopted the oracle financial system, which was first used by Tinubu in Lagos State.

Mayaki said: “When we talk of structure, look at Kano, Edo rally, look at Abuja rally, look at Lagos rally, look at Arewa in Lagos alone, it is all this you will talk about structure.

Even without Tinubu being there you see the masses that are coming out, now when you get to the polling unit who knows the Labour Party’s man?

“Go to PDP the man is not campaigning, there is this scare, there is this information going around that either the man is broke or he doesn’t want to spend money because he is not sure and so he is taking it easy and he is also banking on a last minute collapse of some governors and others.

‘I suggest Atiku should just go home and rest. We call on him to please just leave the race. As for Obi we know he is not in the race already, we know Obi is not in the race. As for Atiku he should just surrender, it is not a crime for him to surrender.”

He said: “Tinubu has been abused and vilified considering his age but recently we can see that this man is strong, he is able and agile. I mean he has been traversing the nook and cranny of this country. He has not missed a day, even the Edo rally was supposed to have been postponed because of logistic reasons but he still came anyhow and immediately he left Edo he was going to another state.”

Mayaki said that Tinubu’s statement on “yahoo boys” was a reference to turning the potential of young people to productivity and was not referring to Edo State in particular.

He explained: “What Tinubu meant is that for those boys to be able to sit down and manipulate people all over the world and collect money they must be very brilliant and such there intelligent can be harnessed positively.”