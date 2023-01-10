TCN Takes Delivery of Two New 150MVA Power Transformers, Accessories

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has taken took delivery of two brand new 150 MVA, 330/132/33kV power transformers and accessories at its Central Store Ojo, Lagos State.

The two 150MVA power transformers and their accessories were delivered to Ojo stores from the Tincan Island port, Apapa, Lagos, last week, the General Manager Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement.

TCN, she said, also has another two 150MVA power transformers awaiting delivery to Ojo Stores at the Lagos Port even as it is expecting the arrival of different capacities of transformers and their accessories to berth at the port very soon.

“The transformers which have been earmarked for several TCN ongoing substation and lines projects nationwide, would be delivered to the sites as the projects progress.

These transformers and their accessories are a part of the continued effort by TCN to further expand the grid and also ensure N-1 reliability criteria in all transmission substations and lines nationwide,” Mbah added.