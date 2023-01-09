Remain Resolute Towards PDP’s Victory in Nasarawa, Party Chair Tells Supporters

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Francis Orogu, yesterday charged members and supporters of the party to remain resolute and be relentless in working towards victory of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election in the state.

Orogu gave the charge at a statewide governorship campaign rally of the PDP in Obi Local Government Area of the state, insisting that the party’s choice of candidates for the forthcoming elections was a deliberate response to yearnings for good governance by Nigerians over the years.

He added that PDP would focus on tackling insecurity head on, and entrenching a sustainable template aimed at creating jobs and restoring the harmonious economic coexistence between farmers and herders.

The state PDP chairman stressed the need for the electorate to continue to show genuine commitment towards changing the narrative, especially in Nasarawa State, hence calling on them to vote for PDP at all levels in the forthcoming polls.

Orogu said: “Ensure you obtain your PVCs, as INEC has taken the distribution to your various wards. It is time you take a stand by voting out bad governance; you will continue to hear noise without any achievement. This is not acceptable.

“We want to restore the mutual relationship that was existing between farmers and herders. We will stop these senseless killings of our farmers. The APC government in Nasarawa State has failed you.”

Consequently, the state PDP chairman expressed optimism that given the high level of enthusiasm and massive acceptance that the PDP has continued to enjoy across the state, the people earnestly desire change for better.