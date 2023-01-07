Psquare Appreciates Fans, Announces Reunion Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Weeks after their 2022 world tour, which saw them reconnect with their fans in cities across Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America, following their comeback in November 2021, Nigerian singing duo, Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as Psquare, has revealed that the first project of their reunion will be released in 2023. The singers in an appreciation message to their fans also opened up about how 2022 turned out for them.

Psquare, who went on a “100 cities tour” around the world tagged ‘P-Square Reunion World Tour’ said they cashed out at every of their show last year. One half of the iconic duo, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P made the revelation via his social media account where he revealed it was a strategic decision for them not to release a new project in 2022 as they toured and connected with their fans while assuring them of the new body of work.

In an Instagram post by Mr. P, he said: “Confession! Yes it was a game plan not to release any new album after the reunion! Cos we wanted to tour around the world for a year with our old classic hit songs! And trust @psquare we cashed & sold out! And now we are including a brand-new album in dis 2023. lgbo Sense… Thanks so much Psquare fans for your patience and support! 2023 here we come.”

Interestingly, Psquare in a couple of weeks from now will commence their Europe Tour in the month of March till May 2023. Psquare has been one of Africa’s most famous duos for over a decade with their music winning them massive followership across the world. They produced and released their albums through Square Records (now Square Root Entertainment)

The twin brothers parted ways in 2017 as they pursued solo careers. This brought an end to the multi-award-winning duo. In 2021, the brothers reconciled and returned as a duo announcing in a December 2021 reunion concert in which they apologized to fans for splitting. The musical duo has so far since their comeback released two tracks ‘Jaiye’ (Ihe Geme) and ‘Find Somebody’.

They also performed in multiple countries making special guest appearances at Afronation Portugal and Ghana where they melodiously went down memory lane. Expectedly, fans will be eager to receive a new project from the duo whose music captures different eras of the evolution of Afrobeats.