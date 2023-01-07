OBIOZOR: A GREAT FRIEND AND PATRIOT

Bukar Usman pays tribute to George A. Obiozor, diplomat and former President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo

I developed a close and much cherished relationship with Prof. George A. Obiozor, President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, since his days as the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos, and later in Abuja, in the 1990s. I was then serving in the Cabinet Office/Presidency.

As our lines of duty crossed, I was fascinated by the depth of his knowledge of international geopolitics and the socio-political realities of Nigeria. His academic credentials prepared him for the professional roles he played as a public servant. Born on August 15, 1942, Obiozor was educated at the Institute of African Studies, Geneva, Switzerland, and earned B.A (Hons) Political Science degree in 1968 from the University of South Tacoma Washington. He graduated M.A International Law and Organisation from the University of Puget Sound, Washington, before proceeding to Columbia University where he obtained PhD in International Affairs in 1976.

In our official relations and in the performance of my functions as a career officer in the federal public service, I found his contributions quite informed, realistic and helpful. His commitment to work and to the progress of Nigeria was remarkable.

Our warm friendship continued after my retirement from the service in 1999, through his years of high-profile diplomatic service, and right up to his demise on December 26, 2022. Prof. Obiozor had worked briefly as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cyprus before serving as the nation’s ambassador to Israel (1999 – 2003). He was Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2008. Throughout these diplomatic postings, we remained in touch as our relationship had transcended official duties.

Prof Obiozor contributed immensely to my literary career. He readily reviewed some of my manuscripts and commented on some of the books. He attended the presentation of my books at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in 1999, and at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, in 2006. His most recent literary input is the Foreword he wrote to my forthcoming book, Conversations with Bukar Usman. While he would, unfortunately, not see the book when published, his Foreword would remain as a testimony of his steadfastness and intellectual insight.

His personable disposition and goodness had largely ensured that we sustained our cordial and intimate friendship right to the end. A straight-forward person, he was very open and forthright in our official discussions and quite amiable and jovial in our private relationship.

On January 9, 2021, Prof. Obiozor was elected the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization. Judging from his acts and utterances since he assumed the leadership of Ohaneze, notably his assurance that “Ndigbo are committed to Nigerian unity” (Punch, 10 September 2021), it could be seen that his nationalistic disposition to unity, peace and progress of Nigeria remained unchanged.

I can earnestly and sincerely attest, from our long and close association, that he is a committed patriot. He lamented the way ethnic bigotry and mutual intolerance was hurting inter-personal relationships and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians. In a September 10, 2019, email message sent to me, where he kindly expressed “tremendous admiration for your good self, intellectually exceptional qualities and genuine patriotism”, he bemoaned, “Bukar, knowing people like you make me sad to see our great country often in agony under the yoke of ignorance and arrogance”. Given Nigeria’s great diversity and Obiozor’s nationalistic outlook, one cannot but appreciate the delicate role he played in his last few days.

The last time he was leaving Abuja for Lagos, we agreed to meet during his next visit to Abuja. Alas! That meeting would no longer hold. In the passing away of George A. Obiozor, I must say that, beyond the regret that Nigeria has lost a notable patriot, I truly lost a great friend. May God grant his soul heavenly peace and comfort his bereaved family members and well-wishers.

Dr. Usman is former Permanent Secretary in the Presidency, Abuja