Okowa: PDP Will Restore Nation’s Economy Ruined by APC

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor of Dekta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday assured Nigerians that an Atiku Abubakar presidency would rebuild the nation’s economy that had been mismanaged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government since 2015.

Speaking at Otu-Jeremi during the party’s campaign in Ughelli South and at Oghara in Ethiope West local government areas of the state Okowa said that PDP had solid plans to revive the nation’s economy as the party had done in 1999 when it assumed the mantle of leadership in the country after years of military rule.

Okowa, who noted that massive votes for the PDP across the state would greatly strengthen his position as the country’s vice-president, lamented that many multi-national business concerns have been forced to relocate to paces like Ghana due to the collosal damage to the country’s economy by the ruling APC.

Okowa said, “We did it when we came in 1999 and took the country to greater heights until APC came with their negative change that brought hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

“We were doing well as a nation until APC came with their bad change but I am very much convinced that we will win because other parties are struggling.

“All the problems brought into the country by the APC-led federal fovernment would be addressed by the PDP presidency, when elected.

“The APC has destroyed the very fabrics of our national development, with insecurity and hunger everywhere in the country. The Atiku-Okowa presidency will ensure that the current challenges facing the nation will become things of the past. Atiku will revive the economy of Nigeria because PDP as a formidable political party, knows how to revive the economy.

“When the PDP government came on board in 1999 after long years of military rule, we restored the lost glory of the country by resuscitating the economy to an enviable status.

“Regrettably, when the APC-led Federal Government came on board, they destroyed the economy which the PDP had carefully and passionately built.

“By the grace of God, this time around that l am working with Atiku Abubakar and with the collective support of all of you, we will make Nigeria great again by repositioning the country for sustainable growth and development.”

On the governorship election in the state, Okowa said that PDP candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, possessed all the requirements to be governor and urged the people to support him and all other party candidates in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, said that it was very evident from the massive turn out of party supporters that the people of Ughelli South had decided to vote PDP.

“We are happy because from what I can see here we are home and dry as the victory here is signed sealed and delivered, so it is our expectation that you translate this to massive votes for all our candidates,” Otuaro said.

Former Governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, said that Ughelli South remained the economic base of the country as host to Utorogu Gas Plant but regretted that the people did not benefit from it and urged them to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket to reverse the unfavorable situation.

The party’s governorship candidate, Oborevwori, expressed delight at the turnout for the rally and assured that the people would not regret supporting PDP’s candidate, even as he promised to complete the ongoing Orere Bridge and construct the Okwagbe Modern Market, if elected.

State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso said that most Nigerians were resolved to vote PDP in the general election because they were unhappy with the mismanagement of the country by the APC-led federal government.

At Otu-Jeremi, Martins Umukoro, a lawyer and APC chieftain who a former Senior Legislative Aide to Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, led over 100 supporters to join the PDP.

Umukoro claimed that the APC in Delta State “has become a family affair”, saying he had resolved to join hands with the PDP to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.