Bauchi Police Kill Scores of Suspected Kidnappers, Bandits, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

In an ongoing effort to stem the tide of kidnapping in the state, the Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies neutralised scores of suspected kidnappers and bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles in their hideouts at Dajin Madam and Yankari forests in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement which was made available to journalists yesterday, said many of the criminals escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, “On the eve of the new year, the police operatives attached to the Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies attacked kidnappers/bandits’ hideouts at Dajin Madam and Yankari forests.”

“During the daring operation, several bandits were neutralised and dislodged from their enclaves, while others fled in disarray into the deep forest with possible bullet wounds. In the same vein, the troops sustain patrol and clearance operations around the thick forests to arrest the fleeing suspects. Consequently, two AK-47 rifles were recovered during the operation.

“Furthermore, the Police Command is recording unprecedented success in the fight against the kidnapping menace in the state, as unrelenting police operations in the affected areas hugely impacted the kidnapping activities, thereby denying the kidnappers/bandits a breathing space to carry out their nefarious activities at Rimi, Magama, Bagwas, Mansur, Pali, and Yalo villages.”

He added that: “In another development, two suspects were arrested on December 27, 2022 at about 1600hrs by the operatives attached to the Command Anti-Kidnapping unit based 4, following credible intelligence available at their disposals.

“The suspect, Adamu Mohammed, 33, was arrested alongside his accomplice Datti Bulama, 35, of Maimadi Ward via Pali district.

“Investigation revealed that the principal suspect (Adamu Muhammad) confessed to having participated in kidnapping

activities in Kaltanga village where they kidnapped four people and camped them at Yankari Forest for about five days until the sum of N20 million was paid as ransom, out of which the sum of N30,000 was given to him as his share of the proceed of the crime.

“The investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.”

While commending the efforts of the operatives, the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, reiterated the readiness of the Command to synergistically operate with other sister security agencies towards improving the security disposition of the state.”

He equally called on the members of the public to always inform the Police Command of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those on the run with suspected bullet wounds to report to the nearest police station.