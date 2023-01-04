Oba of Benin Sacks Coordinator of Enigies

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has removed the Chief Coordinator of all the Enigie (dukes) in the kingdom, Chief Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Siluko.

A statement by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo said, “This is to inform the general public that His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen, Enogie of Egbaen Siluko has been removed as Chief Coordinator to the Palace on Enigie matters in Benin Kingdom. His removal takes immediate effect.”

Although the statement did not give reasons for the removal, there was allegation the removal might be unconnected to a recent request to the state government to constitute traditional councils for Edo South senatorial district, a request many saw as a plot to balkanise the Benin Kingdom in a letter addressed to the governor, dated November 11, 2022.

The letter, signed by Ogiegnaen and another, stated “We the Enigie of the Local Government Areas of Edo South, who enjoy recognition as Traditional Rulers in the Schedule to the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law of Bendel State (1979), as applicable in Edo State, bring to your Excellency our warm felicitations and best wishes.”

The letter stated further, “We use this occasion to request that Your Excellency kindly exercises the prerogative conferred on your exalted office by Part 7, Section 45 of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, at this critical stage in the development of our dear State, to establish Traditional Councils for the Local Government Areas of Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, Uhunmwonde, Ovia North East, Ovia South West of Edo State.”

In making the request, the letter’s authors said “we are mindful of our duties to formulate general proposals, advice and guidance to our respective Local Government Councils, and assist in the maintenance of law and order therein.”