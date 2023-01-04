Ikeja Electric Partners Civil Defence on Safety of Power Distribution Equipment

Peter Uzoho



Lagos-based Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has collaborated with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as part of its efforts to ensure safety of equipment for stable electricity supply across its network.

Speaking during a meeting with the Lagos State NSCDC Command, the Head, Legal and Regulatory, Ikeja Electric, Babatunde Osadare, commended the agency and the Nigerian Police for their tremendous support towards protecting the Disco’s infrastructure and ensuring that vandals were arrested and prosecuted.

Applauding efforts of the Civil Defence, Osadare stated that it was important to let the agency know that vandalism was still on the increase, hence the need to urgently intervene.

He stated that those nefarious activities were sabotaging the company’s efforts to provide excellent service delivery, adding that the affected communities might experience extended power outage due to the acts of vandals.

According to him, Ikeja Electric was looking forward to a more robust collaborative working relationship with all law enforcement agencies and community associations in 2023, especially on the issues of vandalism, Illegal connections, energy theft and all forms of illegal activities within its coverage areas.

Osadare stated that the company was taking very aggressive steps to meter all its customers but was also concerned about the high incidence of meter by-pass, illegal connection or reconnection; acts that sabotage proper energy accounting and efficient service delivery.

He stressed the fact that the issues were so grave that they robbed the value chain of the critical revenue required to effectively drive the power sector and and should therefore be condemned and discouraged by well-meaning members of the society.

He admonished everyone to be vigilant and apprehend anyone found to be carrying out illegal acts around IE infrastructure for prosecution by the police.

Also speaking at the event, IE’s Chief Security Officer, Michael Igbodipe, who stated that the main reason why people vandalise electricity infrastructure was because there is market for the stolen items, which makes it very crucial for stakeholders to focus on all those involved in these racketeering to enable them record meaningful result.

He suggested that while the company continues to sensitise all stakeholders, there was need for more collaboration with security agencies to identify those trading in vandalised electricity assets including corporate organisations who provide the platform and support for the trade.

While assuring customers of IE’s commitment to ensure excellence customer experience, he advised community leaders and customers to take ownership of electrical facilities in their locality and protect same against vandalism.

He urged them to avoid all forms of illegal connections carried out by third party technicians, because illegal connections will result in electrical hazards such as fire outbreak, damage to equipment and electrocution; and persons caught in the act shall be prosecuted.