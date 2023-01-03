Latest Headlines
Police Repel Terrorists’ Attack, Kill One, Recover AK-47 Rifle in Katsina
Francis Sardauna in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be terrorists in Katsina State yesterday attacked a police ‘Nipping Point’ in Jibia Local Government Area in the state during which one of the terrorists was killed by the police operatives.
Jibia is a commercial border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic where activities of terrorists and smugglers are consistent.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said two policemen sustained injuries in the encounter and had been treated at Jibia hospital and discharged.
Isah, a superintendent of police, said the incident occurred around 4.30 a.m. at Magama/Hirji junction on the Katsina/Jibia road, but the policemen repelled the attack and recovered one AK-47 rifle from the hoodlums.
According to him, “Today (yesterday) at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK-47 rifles, attacked a police nipping point at Magama-Hirji junction on Jibia-Katsina road.
“The policemen engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them. One of the terrorists was neutralised, and one AK-47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK-47 rifles.
“Money and other exhibits were also recovered. Many of the terrorists escaped the scene with gunshot injuries.”
He, however, said search parties were still combing the area with a view to arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists.
