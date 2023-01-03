Emefiele: Lawyer Petitions Malami, Seeks Criminal Inquiry, Prosecution of DG DSS

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A lawyer, Peter Abang, has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), seeking the commencement of criminal inquiry and prosecution of the Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Abang asked Malami to prosecute Bichi over his role in the aborted plot to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism financing and financial crimes.

The lawyer’s petition made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Tuesday, was sequel to the court clearance of the CBN governor, which described the plot as baseless and oppressive.

In the petition dated December 30, 2022, the lawyer sought a full scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances Ieading to the failed attempt by the DSS to frame the CBN governor on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges, as well as other sundry offences.

According to him, the letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel the Office of the AGF to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event he fails in acceding to the request within seven days.

The petition read in part: “In view of the above suit filed by the State Security Services, which the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Hon, Justice John Tsoho delivered its ruling on 9th December, 2022. A certified copy of the ruling is attached.

“We are by this letter respectfully requesting that your good offices commence a full scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances Ieading to the failed attempt by the State Security Services (otherwise known as the Department of State Services) to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges as well as other sundry offences.

“We also request that your offices conduct a thorough investigation and ultimately arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties connected to the failed rogue operation in the overall interest of Nigeria.

“Note that this letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel your offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event that you fail at accede to our request within 7 days from the date of service of this letter to you.”