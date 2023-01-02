Kwara Govt. Approves Establishment of Industrial Park, Shea Butter Processing Factory

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As part of move to hasten industrialisation of Kwara State, the state government at the weekend approved the establishment of an industrial park at Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

Besides, the government approved the establishment of a Shea butter processing factory in Kaiama in Kaiama local government area of the state as part of move to hasten industrialisation, provide more jobs for the people, and widen the state’s economic base.

A statement issued in Ilorin after the state executive council meeting signed by the state commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Abubakar Saddiq Buhari also said that, the council approved the award of the first phase of the industrial park to Messrs Fab Confidential Ltd at the cost of N1,021,039,165.63.

The meeting was chaired by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at Government House, Ilorin.

The statement said, “The first phase comprises perimeter fence, entrance gate and lay-by, concrete pavement (road, drainage, and car park) and power supply. The project will be funded through the state’s recently accessed bond. The industrial park will occupy some 196 hectares of land comprising residential buildings, facility manager’s house, wood processing section, agroprocessing section, commercial section, metal and minerals processing, and green area, among others.”

He said the contractor for the first phase was picked after a procurement process supervised and approved by the Kwara State Public Procurement Agency.

The council also approved the establishment of a well-equipped 50-ton capacity Shea nut processing factory to SAO-Agro Allied Services at the cost of N2,598,000,000.00 following a certified procurement process involving other bidders.

He added that, the project will provide job opportunities for over 10,000 women and youths involved in Shea nut business and improve their livelihood through better revenue, improved nutrition and life chances.

“The establishment of Shea nut processing factory will boost agricultural output through adoption of modern processing technologies, empower youths and womenfolks, reduce poverty, increase volume of trade and economic activities, attract more investments, and transform Kwara to more viable state and will be sited at Kaiama and Kemanji ”. he noted.

He said the effort means that Kwara will properly tap into the global demand for Shea nut produce valued at $30bn.

